Intense Preview Released For New WWII Movie Focused On D-Day: WATCH

'Pressure' is a new WWII movie focused on the days leading up to D-Day. The film premieres May 29th.

Basic info:

Plot (via IMDB): In the tense 72 hours before D-Day, the fate of the world hangs in the balance. General Dwight D. Eisenhower and Captain James Stagg face an impossible choice—launch the most dangerous invasion in history or risk losing the war altogether.

Cast: Andrew Scott, Brendan Fraser, Kerry Condon, Chris Messina and Damian Lewis

Director: Anthony Maras

Release Date: May 29, 2026

The preview for "Pressure" starring Brendan Fraser as General Dwight D. Eisenhower was released Thursday, and it looks like it's going to be awesome.

As OutKick readers know, I am obsessed with WWII history. It's the single most Earth-defining event in human history. The world changed forever, and America led the way to secure victory.

Now, the story of Eisenhower's decision to launch D-Day is coming to theaters. Check out the preview below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This movie looks like it's going to be a must-watch for history buffs like myself, and I can't wait to get a ticket for a showing in theaters.

As many people know, D-Day was briefly delayed due to the weather before being launched on the morning of June 6, 1944.

It was a daring and risky operation. It would have been a disaster if the Allied forces had failed to take the beaches and push inland. The reason why is simple. There was nowhere to retreat to. Soldiers would have been stuck on the beaches getting pounded by German artillery and machine guns.

Fortunately, the good guys won the day and eventually the war. Now, Eisenhower's planning and decision-making will be brought to life by Brendan Fraser.

You can catch "Pressure" starting May 29th. I'll definitely be checking it out. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.