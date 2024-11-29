Prepping A Turkey In The Toilet: Innovative, Psychotic, Or A Great Way To Get Social Media Heat?

People forget that there are quite a few uses for a toilet — at least two primary ones — but an Instagram influencer in Minnesota has developed a new one that is either innovative, worthy of being committed to a wacky shack, or a smart way to get some of the sweet, sweet social media engagement.

Perhaps a combination of the three.

Influencer Kate Heintzelman, the pride of Minnesota, who goes by the stunningly apropos social media handle "katewilltryanything" posted a video of her getting the ol' bird ready to go for Thanksgiving dinner.

However, her methods caught some attention, particularly the part where she gave that poultry a bath in some porcelain.

Katie chucked her bird in the bowl and crammed all kinds of stuff inside it and then seasoned it.

In her caption she tried to put nay-sayers at ease: "Don't freak out," she wrote. "germs are killed at 140 degrees. I cooked this at 300."

That's true, but if someone told me the turkey they were serving had been prepped in the toilet, my problem wouldn't be with germs, it would be with the fecal matter that typically inhabits the bowl.

Now, part of me is impressed that she thought of this. I mean the turkey fits in there perfectly. Who knew? Normally it doesn't end up in there until sometime on Friday afternoon.

Plus, the cleanup is done with a simple flush.

On the other hand, it is food prep in a toilet, something that wouldn't fly with the health inspector and could easily throw one's title of "cooking influencer" in jeopardy.

But then again, has Katie been playing 4-dimensional chess this entire time? I mean, if she had just prepped her bird like a normal person I wouldn't have written about it. Eh, maybe I would have. Honestly, who knows?

But prepping it where people poo? That's a surefire way to make sure she gets some press.

If that's the case; nicely done.

Now, the people I really want to hear from are Katie's guests, who, ironically, probably haven't left their respective bathrooms since last night after chowing down on that turkey of hers.