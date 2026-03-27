Prepare To Be Hypnotized By Masked Duo Playing Insane Microtonal Music

I'm always on the lookout for new music, but I run into a pretty common dilemma: bands either sound the same as other bands or look the same as other bands.

Then there are bands like Angine de Poitrine that look and sound like nothing I've ever seen before, to the point that I simply can't stop watching them.

So, prepare to be hypnotized.

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Angine de Poitrine (French for angina pectoris, or chest pain) hails from Saguenay, Quebec, Canada, and has been performing for a few years.

However, they did a performance that was released by the radio station KEXP that went viral.

Why? Just have a look and a listen:

Are you not entertained?!

I mean, the sound, the musicianship, the giant papier-mache heads covered in polkadots.

It's incredible and has taken the internet by storm.

First of all, if you're asking yourself, "What the f--k did I just listen to?" allow me to help you make some sense of this.

The guitarist/bassist — who goes by the name "Khn de Poitrine" — is playing a double-neck guitar that has a six-string guitar up top and a bass on the bottom.

But if you look at the necks, both have a ton of extra frets. That's because it's a "microtonal" guitar.

Microtones aren't common in Western music (although some bands like King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Secret Chiefs 3 have used them at times), but they are in other types of music, especially in the Middle East and Asia. Basically, if you think of a keyboard, the white keys have natural notes (A, B, C, D, etc.) while the black keys are the sharps and flats.

The microtones are the notes that come in between the notes you'd find on a keyboard or on a traditionally fretted guitar.

And that's why it sounds — to borrow a description I saw online — like "SpongeBob music through a Primus filter."

But what blows my mind more than the microtones is how locked in they are. The drummer, Klek de Poitrine, is phenomenal, and they're playing in all kinds of goofy, changing time signatures.

And they're doing this while constantly starting and stopping loops, and in costumes that don't seem super easy to see out of.

I apologize in advance because once you start watching these guys, it might be hard to stop.

In fact, while writing this, I was playing the song "Fabienk" from above, and my wife yelled from the other room, "Are you listening to that again?!"

I don't think I'm alone on this…

Angine de Poitrine's second album, Vol. II, comes out next week.