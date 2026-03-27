Morgan Wallen Fires Up Country Music Fans With Cryptic Instagram Post

Morgan Wallen is touring starting in April, but does he also have new music on the way?

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Is Morgan Wallen cooking something up?

Morgan Wallen is the most famous man in the country music world, and I'm not sure if it's even debatable at this point.

He packs stadiums across the nation wherever he goes, and his albums *DOMINATE* the charts. The country music universe explodes whenever he drops new music.

It seems like something might be on the way.

Morgan Wallen (Photo by Derek White/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Morgan Wallen is a country music superstar. (Photo by Derek White/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Morgan Wallen goes viral with cryptic Instagram post.

Morgan Wallen fired up country music fans on Thursday when he posted a handful of pictures, including from a recording studio, with the caption, "I guess it’s about time I come out of hibernation for a bit."

The post is currently going mega-viral and has more than 500,000 likes. You can check it out below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hoookstead@outkick.com.

First off, Wallen knows exactly what he's doing with this post. He's trying to stir up speculation that something big is on the way.

Is he releasing new music in the near future or is it a head-fake? Time will tell, but I can guarantee you that any new music that might be coming will 100 percent shoot up the charts and streaming sites.

Wallen also could be referring to getting back on the road for his tour. His dates resume on April 10 in Minnesota.

Yet, that doesn't explain the recording studio photos. That was a very purposeful choice.

Morgan Wallen teases new music. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Does Morgan Wallen have new music on the way? (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

I guess fans will have to wait and see what's coming, but there's no doubt they're all hoping for new music. That would be electric. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

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David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.