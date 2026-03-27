Morgan Wallen Fires Up Country Music Fans With Cryptic Instagram Post

Morgan Wallen is touring starting in April, but does he also have new music on the way?

Is Morgan Wallen cooking something up?

Morgan Wallen is the most famous man in the country music world, and I'm not sure if it's even debatable at this point.

He packs stadiums across the nation wherever he goes, and his albums *DOMINATE* the charts. The country music universe explodes whenever he drops new music.

It seems like something might be on the way.

Morgan Wallen goes viral with cryptic Instagram post.

Morgan Wallen fired up country music fans on Thursday when he posted a handful of pictures, including from a recording studio, with the caption, "I guess it’s about time I come out of hibernation for a bit."

The post is currently going mega-viral and has more than 500,000 likes. You can check it out below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hoookstead@outkick.com.

First off, Wallen knows exactly what he's doing with this post. He's trying to stir up speculation that something big is on the way.

Is he releasing new music in the near future or is it a head-fake? Time will tell, but I can guarantee you that any new music that might be coming will 100 percent shoot up the charts and streaming sites.

Wallen also could be referring to getting back on the road for his tour. His dates resume on April 10 in Minnesota.

Yet, that doesn't explain the recording studio photos. That was a very purposeful choice.

I guess fans will have to wait and see what's coming, but there's no doubt they're all hoping for new music. That would be electric. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.