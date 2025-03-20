Post Malone Drinking In A Nashville Bar By Himself At Noon Is An Awesome Sight

Post Malone straight up loves Nashville, and I'm all about it.

Just hours before performing with Travis Tritt during Wednesday night's Opry 100-Year Anniversary special, Posty was seen posting up at a local Nashville bar by himself, taking in some beers and loving life.

Just how it's supposed to be!

"The Nahsville Palace" posted (lots of Post puns in this one, folks!) a photo of the music superstar hanging out at their bar Wednesday afternoon by himself with what looked like just a handful of other people. The best part? Nobody was bothering him.

We do things differently here in Nashville. Imagine him trying to go to a bar in Los Angeles by himself? He could never. Hell, LA could never. Not here in Nashville though, where one can regularly run into Post at a bar as the dude just exudes confidence, smiles and chills.

POST MALONE AND TRAVIS TRITT ROCKED THE HOUSE

Hours later, Malone continued bringing the good vibes when he shared the stage with country legend Travis Tritt as they performed "T.R.O.U.B.L.E." together to a packed, star-studded country crowd.

Unlike Beyoncé, Post Malone has been welcomed with open arms into the country music scene, primarily because he's been out and about and so hands-on with supporting the community. That's why when he debuted his F-1 Trillion album last year, it debuted at No. 1 and also why he was able to have hit song collaborations with Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton, Jelly Roll and, oh yeah, even Dolly Parton.

COUNTRY POST MALONE RULES

Something like that would change how many musicians interact or what they become.

But not for Post Malone, who, by the way, is a generous tipper, including giving a single mom a $20,000 tip who was bartending on Christmas Eve.

Trust me when I say that the music world and hell, the world in general, would be much better if people were like Post.

Here's hoping I run into him during happy hour later today and pound a nice, cold PBR tall boy!

