Country Music Star Reveals Singer Who Parties The Hardest, Is An Easy Choice: WATCH

Blake Shelton has high respect for Post Malone's ability to get after it when it comes to partying.

Blake Shelton says Post Malone parties hard.

It's never a bad thing when partying and country music manage to come together. There are plenty of songs about tossing back cold ones.

Blake Shelton, one of the biggest stars in the genre, thinks he knows who parties the hardest, and it's someone who is relatively new to country music:

Post Malone.

"I used to think I could go pretty hard, back in the day. Nobody I’ve ever met has anything on Post Malone…He is living a stereotypical country song every day of his life," Shelton said in a short clip shared by CMT on Instagram.

Is anyone surprised that Blake Shelton says Post Malone has elite party skills? I don't think we should be, and people in the comments definitely didn't seem shocked:

Post Malone stunned fans when he dropped a country album in 2024 that was shockingly good. The man has some serious music skills, and I also have zero doubt the man knows how to rage.

