'The Return Of Jesus' Odds Are Growing In Betting Markets

The popular prediction betting platform Polymarket has just raised some eyebrows as "The Return of Jesus in 2025" has suddenly been getting some push.

Currently, anyone who visits the Poly platform - where odds shift based on the market's activity, will find that Jesus's return is at 4%.

Now, 4% might not seem like a big deal, unless we're talking about THE RETURN OF JESUS CHRIST, people! Last week, Christ's return was near 0%, but then suddenly, on Sunday, I guess the Angels started singing, the Saints began sainting, and we now find ourselves a couple of percentage points up!

POLYMARKET CORRECTLY PREDICTED PRESIDENT TRUMP'S VICTORY

"BREAKING: JESUS CHRIST RETURNING THIS YEAR? 4% chance. The odds have risen," Polymarket's official X feed tweeted on Tuesday.

Although this may come across as gimmicky, Polymarket is one of the leading prediction markets in the world, and was highly referenced and followed during the 2024 Presidential Election where it accurately showed that Trump would win, despite many media polls saying Biden/Harris would.

"I just got word that the Trump campaign HQ literally found out they were winning from Polymarket," the platform's founder and CEO, Shayne Coplan, tweeted during Election night.

It's unclear who to call for any insider information on Jesus' return - maybe our new Pope Leo XIII, although his prayers are a little bit tied up right now as the Knicks trail three games to one.

As far as what exactly constitutes the return of Jesus, the platform legally states: "This market will resolve to "Yes" if The Second Coming of Jesus Christ occurs by December 31, 2025, 11:59 PM ET. Otherwise, this market will resolve to "No." The resolution source for this market will be a consensus of credible sources."

One person on X chimed in, "If Jesus did return, would anyone even believe him?" Let's not deal in hypotheticals, sir!

NEVER SAY NEVER…

Jesus's return in 2025 seems a bit far-fetched, but isn't that what Vegas always wants the bettor to think? Maybe they want you to go with the guaranteed "No" bet, only to then see Jesus chilling in Times Square this fall. Anyone who has dabbled in sports betting has likely seen crazier things happen, including myself, who saw the Knicks set to win at 97% odds with less than two minutes remaining in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, only to lose.

In that instance, the Pacers had lower odds than Jesus currently has to return.

… Makes ya think (and pray), doesn't it?

