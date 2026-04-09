Harlem Globetrotters Meet Pope Leo As Surreal Sports Moment Goes Viral

The Pope is following in the footsteps of such luminaries as Scooby-Doo and the cast of Gilligan's Island.

One of the fun things about living in the Year of our Lord 2026 is that there are moments that you just could not have experienced at any other point in time.

Like, right now, there is a Pope who is not only American but is a massive sports fan.

That fact alone has given us plenty of moments that would leave previous generations wondering if they were hallucinating. We've got another one thanks to Pope Leo's meeting with the Harlem Globetrotters.

Yes, he's following in the footsteps of such luminaries as Scooby-Doo and the cast of Gilligan's Island.

What a mash-up.

Admit it: we all whistled "Sweet Georgia Brown" over that video. It's impossible not to.

The Generals don't have a chance to win at all anymore. Now that the Globetrotters have the Pope in their corner, it's over.

Which seems like cheating, but they already get away with using ladders and throwing buckets of confetti in opponents' faces.

Come to think of it, I'm starting to think they may have the officials in their back pockets.

Meh, who cares? The Globetrotters can do no wrong in my book.

READ: THE POPE IS BEGGING PRIESTS TO STOP USING CHATGPT TO WRITE HOMILIES

This is the latest in a growing list of unprecedented sports-Pope crossover events.

This week, the Chicago White Sox — the Pope's favorite team — announced that they would be giving fans limited edition White Sox-branded Pope hats at a game later this year.

The team also invited him to throw out the first pitch, and the Pope himself got in on some White Sox chants while cruising around Vatican City in — what else — the Pope Mobile.

Last year, Ferrari chairman John Elkann visited the Vatican and presented him with a Formula steering wheel (which is wildly expensive) and a model of a Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale meant to remind the Pope of his "passion for driving."