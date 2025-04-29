Politician Who Could Be Jimmy Fallon's Twin Has The Internet Doing A Double Take

Is it or isn't it?

That's what many are wondering after a Jimmy Fallon-looking Congressman is getting all the LOL's for the comedian's resemblance after calling for introducing articles of impeachment against President Trump.

People are doing a double glance across social media after Michigan Democratic Representative Shri Thanedar released a video Monday calling for Trump's impeachment.

MICHIGAN CONGRESSMAN LOOKS JUST LIKE FALLON

"What is Indiana Jimmy Fallon talking about?" one person wrote.

"Is this a parody? This can't be real," another person asked.

And they weren't alone. The facial structure, the hair, the Zoom-like background and the voice? I've seen plenty of Fallon's Saturday Night Live episodes to know when I'm being duped by the current Tonight Show host.

That is, until realizing the video is not a parody and Congressman Thanedar is indeed a real person.

I HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS

How did we just find out about Shri?

More importantly, how has Fallon or SNL not done a bit with him in the past?

There are only 435 Congressional Representatives in the United States. In comparison, there are over 1,600 active NFL players. You mean to tell me that no one in Michigan in the Congressman's Detroit District realized that their guy looked like Fallon? Or anyone that passed him walking in the Capital halls?

BETTER GET ON FALLON SOON

For better or worse, Representative Thanedar sure has made a name for himself now after his impeachment announcement. The seven articles Shri filed include Trump's actions regarding the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who is an illegal immigrant that a judge ruled was mistakenly sent to El Salvador, as well as the Congressman being big-time mad at Elon and his DOGE budget cuts.

The impeachment articles seem like the Congressman is doing some pandering to the Democrats to try and keep his seat after it was recently announced that Far Left Democrat Donovan McKinney is set to run against him in the Democratic primaries later this year.

With Shri's time in the spotlight potentially up soon, he better have his people reach out to Fallon's camp immediately.