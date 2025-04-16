As Usual, Insane Dems Have It Backwards: Stand Up For Illegals, Not Americans | Tomi Lahren

They weren’t kidding folks, Senator Van Hollen is going to El Salvador to fight for illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

And guess who is paying for it? You are.

This care, concern, outrage and advocacy from Democrats over an ILLEGAL ALIEN is especially appalling when you consider these same folks couldn’t so much as be bothered to stand up for the family of Laken Riley or Jocelyn Nungary.

Hell, Senator Van Hollen of Maryland is traipsing to a foreign country for an illegal who is technically not even his legal constituent, but couldn’t be bothered to console the family of his ACTUAL CONSTITUENT RACHEL MORIN WHO WAS RAPED AND MURDERED by an illegal alien gang member.

Ya know, we can have a dialogue about the legality of this Garcia deportation. I don’t mind having that conversation. I really don’t.

But for Democrats to get so bent out of shape and so activated in their pursuit of "illegal alien rights" - whatever those are - is really telling.

I’ve NEVER seen them get this upset over the American citizens raped, murdered, or assaulted by illegal aliens. Not ever. Not once.

So while Van Hollen and Cory Booker have their little "Shawshank redemption" moment, I hope the American people can see it clearly and hear it loudly, THIS is what Democrats care about.

They stood idly by as our nation was invaded, and now they’re going quite literally to the ends of the earth to bring back the ones Trump sent home.

Wow. Just wow.

And those are my Final Thoughts.