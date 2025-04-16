As Usual, Insane Dems Have It Backwards: Stand Up For Illegals, Not Americans | Tomi Lahren

PublishedUpdated

They weren’t kidding folks, Senator Van Hollen is going to El Salvador to fight for illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia. 

And guess who is paying for it? You are. 

This care, concern, outrage and advocacy from Democrats over an ILLEGAL ALIEN is especially appalling when you consider these same folks couldn’t so much as be bothered to stand up for the family of Laken Riley or Jocelyn Nungary.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD). (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Hell, Senator Van Hollen of Maryland is traipsing to a foreign country for an illegal who is technically not even his legal constituent, but couldn’t be bothered to console the family of his ACTUAL CONSTITUENT RACHEL MORIN WHO WAS RAPED AND MURDERED by an illegal alien gang member. 

Ya know, we can have a dialogue about the legality of this Garcia deportation. I don’t mind having that conversation. I really don’t.

But for Democrats to get so bent out of shape and so activated in their pursuit of "illegal alien rights" - whatever those are - is really telling. 

I’ve NEVER seen them get this upset over the American citizens raped, murdered, or assaulted by illegal aliens. Not ever. Not once. 

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ). (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

So while Van Hollen and Cory Booker have their little "Shawshank redemption" moment, I hope the American people can see it clearly and hear it loudly, THIS is what Democrats care about. 

They stood idly by as our nation was invaded, and now they’re going quite literally to the ends of the earth to bring back the ones Trump sent home. 

Wow. Just wow. 

And those are my Final Thoughts.

Tomi Lahren serves as the host of the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

Lahren is also a FOX News Media contributor and the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX News Media, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.