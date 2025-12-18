Epic Photo Of Secret Military Unit Goes Viral, Features Awesome Weapons

An epic photo of Polish GROM operators is going viral online.

As OutKick readers know, I have a huge fascination with the United States Special Operations units. We have the best Special Operations capabilities on the planet, and it's not close.

The USA's Tier One units are incredible, with Delta Force and SEAL Team 6 leading the way. However, there are foreign special operations units that are also very solid and elite.

Enter the GROM.

Photo of Polish GROM operators surfaces on Instagram.

Poland has one of the strongest militaries in NATO, and unlike a lot of our allies that don't do much, the Poles never refuse to fight.

If America is going to war in the post-9/11 era, Poland is going with us. They fought shoulder-to-shoulder with America's most elite forces in Afghanistan, Iraq and other locations. The same can't be said for many of America's allies.

At the top of the Polish military is the Polish GROM. It's Poland's elite Tier One counter-terrorism unit that's comparable to Delta Force or SEAL Team 6.

The popular Instagram account @SOCOM_ARCHIVE shared a photo of GROM operators in Afghanistan in 2004 with a Toyota featuring a mounted machine gun. One operator also appears to have an MP5 and the other an M4 rifle.

Check out the epic photo below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I never pass up an opportunity to throw some praise on the Poles. America would be in an even stronger position if all our allies were as loyal and committed as the Polish. Unfortunately, that's just not the case.

Fortunately, the GROM have always answered the call, and a big reason why is that their operators want combat experience for one simple reason:

They want to be ready to roll in a conflict against Russia if it ever happens.

In order to do that, the GROM needs experience, and nothing provides better experience than going to war alongside the best special operations units on the planet.

Props to Poland for being such a great ally and for having such a great Tier One unit. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.