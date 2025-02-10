Police Say OnlyFans Star Who Fell To Her Death While Filming Threesome Was Not Murdered

Many have said that she died doing what she loved and, while that maybe true, there was a chance that the fall from the balcony while filming a threesome last month was murder.

It all started after the two men filming with OnlyFans star Anna Beatriz Pereira Alves, aka Anna Polly, gave police conflicting stories about what happened that led to her death.

Was it a fog of content type of situation or something more sinister? That's what police were tasked with finding out shortly after the 27-year-old's untimely death.

Police say they've finally gotten to the bottom of what happened on the balcony at the Mont Blanc Apart Hotel in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on that fateful day in January.

They believe, reports the Daily Mail, that the influencer simply slipped when she was climbing onto the balcony railing. It was nothing more than a tragic, tragic accident.

The content creator's death from a fall off a balcony while filming wasn't murder, police say

According to the police, Anna Polly had been taking drugs minutes before the accidental fall from the balcony. Investigators, however, are still waiting for the toxicology report in order to close the investigation.

They reviewed security camera footage, interviewed several witnesses, including members of the hotel staff and the three men who had been with her in the same hotel room prior to her death.

After initially giving conflicting statements to police, the men with the content creator when she fell were questioned a second time by investigators and there have been no arrests made.

A friend of the popular content creator had this to say following her death, "She had loads of plans, she wanted to expand her presence on social media, and she always spoke enthusiastically about her future projects."

The friend added, "This news has left everyone stunned."