OnlyFans Star Falls To Her Death While Shooting Content, But Was She Murdered?

Tragedy struck last week in Brazil where an OnlyFans star fell to her death while reportedly filming a content session with two men while on a balcony.

Anna Beatriz Pereira Alves, who went by Anna Polly across her social media platforms, was pronounced dead after the fall at the Mont Blanc Apart Hotel in Rio de Janeiro, according to The Sun.

It's unclear how Alves, 27, went flying over the balcony, but authorities say she was in the middle of a content session when the deadly incident occured.

Here's where things get interesting: The two men who were in the middle of the threesome with Alves gave cops conflicting stories, The Sun reports.

Was Anna Polly murdered by a maniac threesome partner?

The Sun further reports a homicide police unit is now handling the investigation and combing through closed-circuit videos to see if there is foul play to further investigate. "It's a complex case, and we don't rule out any possibility, from an accident to a possible crime," the homicide unit said in a release obtained by the news outlet.

Meanwhile, Alves' boyfriend, who wasn't involved in the threesome wants answers.

"This is so difficult without you, with each passing hours the penny is dropping and the hole in my heart is only getting bigger," the boyfriend reportedly wrote on social media.

"If anyone is to blame, they will pay and the culprit will appear.

"She died at the moment of impact, she didn’t have any chance to save herself. All the information about the case is in the hands of the police and they are investigating."