Police Catch A 'Serial Defecator' Terrorizing A Wisconsin City In The Act With The Use Of A Drone

Police in Wisconsin caught a serial defecator in the act as they were pooping in a city park.

Much like the "porch pooper" who was on the loose in Kentucky back in the summer of 2024, the city of Stoughton, Wisconsin had been terrorized recently by a "serial defecator."

Residents reported finding human feces and used toilet paper in a city park, according to local ABC affiliate WISN 12. The Soughton Police Department decided to use modern technology to catch their suspect.

With the use of trail cameras and a drone, they caught the person responsible for the poop in the act. The 46-year-old is a resident of Stoughton and was spotted by the drone in the early morning hours last Thursday.

In what might be the most shocking part of this entire fecal matter, the person caught taking a dump in a city park by a drone was a woman. The use of toilet paper might have been a clue.

The SPD reported that after recording her defecating in the park with the use of the drone, they cited her for "Indecent Conduct." The trail cameras were vital in establishing a pattern of early morning dumps in the park.

Stoughton Police Took a High-Tech Approach to a Very Low-Brow Problem

In the comment section of the Facebook post announcing that they had caught the suspect, the Stoughton Police Department added, "For those concerned that the suspect was/is homeless, she is not."

Not that if the woman was homeless it would make pooping outside any better, but it would be more understandable given the circumstances of living without a home.

This is the act of a woman who is choosing to connect with nature in the early morning hours by defecating in a park. I personally think there are much better ways of connecting with nature.

But in all transparency and fairness to her, I haven’t taken any regular early morning dumps in a park. She could be onto something and the rest of us could be missing out, although I think that's highly unlikely.

Here's some of that drone footage as she was busted doing what local residents hope is no longer her thing.