Police Looking For 'Porch Pooper' After He Paid Multiple Visits To The Same Porch

As a general rule, it is better to give than to receive. Although the type of gift being given should also factor into the equation. After all, not all gifts are created equally or wanted by the recipient.

The homeowners on the receiving end of multiple gifts being left by a man who has been nicknamed the "porch pooper" wouldn't mind if he kept his generosity to himself.

The unidentified gift giver has made several trips to the same porch and has landed himself on the Louisville Metro Police's radar as a result. The doorbell camera footage of his repeated visits has gone viral.

WAVE News spoke with the homeowner they're calling "Jim." He told them he noticed the first gift on Tuesday morning and cleaned it up before deciding to check the doorbell camera from the night before.

"Tuesday morning, I went out to my front porch and noticed what I thought was cat poop," Jim said.

After checking the doorbell footage, he realized it wasn't a cat that left him a present. It was a man wearing socks, shorts and a UofL t-shirt.

"Not only did he defecate, but he also urinated on our welcome mat," Jim said.

It's only a matter of time before the police catch up with the porch pooper

It turns out that wasn't the porch pooper's first visit to Jim's front porch, nor would it be his last. The night prior to leaving his present on the porch, he had paid the home a visit.

That was apparently a mission to scope out the porch. He arrived, peered into the house, then ran off into the night. If it was an attempt to determine if the home had cameras, then it should be counted as a failure.

Unless, of course, the porch pooper was hoping his deeds wouldn’t go unnoticed. If that was the case, then mission accomplished.

Why Jim's front porch? He hasn't a clue. He says they're good neighbors, they keep to themselves, and aren't out making enemies.

The porch pooper returned on Tuesday night, but was gone before Jim had a chance to confront him. For reasons only known to the perpetrator, he took Wednesday night off.

Then on Thursday night he returned, but kept his gifts to himself. All he did that night was give the front door a slap before disappearing back into the night like a mysterious pooping ghost in the wind.

"I’m relieved that he’s not violent or he’s not trying to force entry," Jim said. "He’s just doing his deed, but it’s very disconcerting and disturbing."

Well said Jim. Sure, the guy is taking a dump on the front porch, but it could be a lot worse. At least there's someone out there thinking of him, or more accurately, his front porch.