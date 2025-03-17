Pokemon Card Fight Breaks Out In Canadian Costco Parking Lot

Oh look, the Americans are acting like savages again. Just kidding, it's the scumbag Canadians fighting in a Costco parking lot, reportedly, over Pokemon cards.

Social media across Canada is buzzing over this footage showing many believe to be resellers looking to cash in on cards being sold at Costco. Reddit boards say resellers are hunting for Pokemon 151 tins, which are selling for $80-$150 per package on eBay.

That might not sound like big money, but to these reseller dorks, it's enough to cause them to drop the gloves.

Let's go to the footage:

Do you know how badly Canadians were hoping that fight was on American soil. The self-righteous Canadians would love nothing more than to give us a lecture on how to behave. Instead, it's Canadian scumbags doing flying knees and throwing haymakers like what you'd see outside a Memphis Walmart.

Yes, Americans also fight over Pokemon cards at Costco

That's not to say Americans won't drop the gloves in order to get their hands on the latest and greatest cards from the Japanese trading card series. OutKick wrote about it.

Are tariffs causing Canadians to fight over Pokemon cards?

Meanwhile, over on Reddit, the Pokemon community spent last week trying to figure out what American tariffs would mean to the card industry.

"Canadians hoping to get Journey Together will likely need to fork out an additiinal [SIC] 25%. Probably including your pre-orders. As far as I'm aware, all English Pokemon TCG cards are printed in the US for NA distribution," a Reddit commentator wrote.

"Americans may see an increase as well if the paper products used in printing were a product of Canadian lumber."

Are you Canadian? Why are your people fighting over Pokemon cards when you're supposed to be the superior country full of nice people who'd never fight over such a thing.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com