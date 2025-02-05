Plus-Size Influencer Suing Tyreek Hill For Allegedly Breaking Her Leg Said She Slept With Him After The Injury

There's an update to the lawsuit drama involving Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill and the plus-size OnlyFans model, Sophie Hall, who is accusing him of breaking her leg. There was more than a "friendly football lesson" that took place at his mansion during her stay.

The 35-year-old, who had been accused by Hill's lawyers of suing the NFL star to add to her subscriber count, spent some time in his bed. Not once, but twice after she claims he broke her leg in his backyard.

According to the deposition, obtained by the Daily Mail, Hall had sex with Hill later that night after she suffered her injury and again the next morning.

The 6ft 1in, 250 pound influencer, who is seeking $50,000 in damages, told Hill's lawyer Robert Horwitz that he had given her a piggyback ride to his bedroom after the incident.

When asked if she called the police, tried to leave or asked to stay in a different room after hurting her leg, she answered, "No."

Adding, "because he was only aggressive in that moment after they had laughed at him and, and during those plays, but after the plays it went back to a normal demeanor, so he was being more himself."

Prior to the day of the backyard drills, Hill and Hall had not been intimate with one another. That changed the day she suffered her injury.

A couple of questions later, Horwitz asked, "Did you have sex with Tyreek Hill that night?" An interesting question given the nature of the lawsuit to which she answered, "Yes."

When asked how many times she said, "That night, just once." The encounter was consensual according to the influencer, and she spent that night in Hill's bedroom.

According to the Daily Mail, Horwitz then asked Hall about the following day, "So the next day, did you have sex with him?"

Hall reportedly replied, "Yes later that day… once."

This could be the least shocking development of the entire situation. If I told you ahead of time that an OnlyFans model was hanging out at the home of an NFL star, you would never have guessed that they had a football lesson in the backyard.

Given that this particular player reportedly has kids with five different women only helps to drive this point home. A football lesson and a lawsuit for an alleged injury suffered during that lesson would have been the last thing anyone would come up with.

That said, here we are. An NFL player, an OnlyFans model, a football lesson, an alleged injury, a lawsuit, and a couple of romps in the sheets. Best of luck to all involved.