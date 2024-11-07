Tyreek Hill's Lawyer Says The BBW Influencer Suing Him Is Doing So To Add Subscribers To Her Content

Tyreek Hill and the BBW content-making influencer suing him are still battling it out in court.

For those who might have forgotten, with all the other drama that the Miami Dolphins wide receiver has gotten into since, he was sued by Sophie Hall earlier this year for allegedly breaking her leg.

Hall, a plus-size OnlyFans model, is after "compensatory and punitive damages for the significant harm" she claims she suffered during some backyard football drills at Hill's house in June 2023.

According to the Daily Mail, Hill is going to sit down for a videotaped deposition in the case on December 3. He has denied Hall's claims from the beginning.

Now his lawyer is firing off some accusations about the motive behind the lawsuit. He claims that the 6ft 1in, 250 pound-plus influencer is after subscribers to her X-rated content from publicity surrounding the case.

Tyreek Hill's lawyers say that Sophie Hall is after subscribers

"On certain of her accounts, they are member only, requiring the payment of money for monthly subscriptions. Her revenue and income rely heavily on her being seen by as many users as possible," Hill's lawyer, Robert Horwitz said.

"In regard to this case, it is clear that the plaintiff is highly motivated not only from getting money in this case, but to growing her online social influencer business."

She's probably added a subscription or two because of the headlines surrounding the case, but is she riding out this lawsuit in order to add subscribers? I don’t know, that's more than likely a stretch.

Hill's representation successfully blocked the self-described "favorite Blue eyed Tall Goddess with the most amazing curves" attempt to file an amended complaint bringing up his history of domestic violence incidents. With that being successfully blocked, the lawsuit is moving forward.

Hill claims that the influencer hurt herself tripping over a dog. His lawyers also say that she stayed at his home for several days after the injury and was able to go fishing and four wheeling while hanging out.

The Dolphins are struggling this season with a 2-6 record, but that has nothing to do with this case or anything else going on in the receiver's life.

Tyreek Hill doesn't know what the phrase "off the field distraction" means.