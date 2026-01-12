Playoff Football & A Wild Brawl At A Texas Pluckers Wing Bar: WATCH

Why sit at home and watch playoff football when you can head out for wings, catch the game, and have a front row seat to people kicking the shit out of each other?

At the end of the day, you pay a little extra for the entertainment anyway. That was the scene on Saturday night at a Mesquite, Texas Pluckers Wing Bar. Folks got their money's worth when it all came together for a night they'll never forget.

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers game was on the big screen, wings were on the table, and fists were flying in the dining area. You're not catching all of that from the comfort of your own couch.

This is why you drag the family out of the house. They didn’t want to go. You were bombarded with excuse after excuse from the wife and kids as to reasons to stay home. You knew they weren’t going to get any culture that way.

Boy were you right. The action doesn’t last long, but it burns hot and one of the young ladies involved let out an impressive sequence of punches that would tire out any veteran boxer. She had more left in the tank, this wasn’t business, it was personal.

Dinner and a Show in Mesquite, Texas

You may take a look at this footage and see adults standing around doing nothing but taking video of the action and think that there's something wrong with them.

Why don’t they step in? How can they allow this to continue and not move a muscle towards the action to break it up? They're busy doing what is called making memories.

These kids aren’t their kids. This is the upside that the dads were arguing about with their families a couple of hours earlier. The family didn’t want to shower and get ready, it's the weekend.

I bet they're glad they did. The wings were decent enough. The game was one of the best any of them is ever going to see and the up-close and personal brawl brought the whole evening together.

Family, football, and fighting. You tell me that doesn't make for an above average Saturday night in Mesquite, Texas.