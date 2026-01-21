Playboy Shares Touching Tribute To Cindy Crawford After Daughter Calls Growing Up With Her Naked Photos A Gift

You're in luck if you're a parent in need of motivation to go that extra mile. To dig deeper to be the best version of yourself for your kids. Even if that's not you, I'm sure you'll find something to take away from this.

Remember, it's all about the journey, not the destination. If you're putting in your best, that's what you're going to get back. Just ask supermodel Cindy Crawford. She's put in her best throughout her journey as a parent.

Her daughter Kaia Gerber, an actress and model, agrees. Gerber is on the cover of the February issue of Harper's Bazaar and had the ultimate compliment to pay her mother.

Mom's naked photos weren't hidden away in a secret locked location not to be seen by her kids. They were all over the walls while Gerber was growing up and that was a gift, according to the 24-year-old.

"They were, to me, artistic," she told Harper's Bazaar. "It wasn’t vulgar; it wasn’t objectification." It was considered "a gift to grow up in a house that was without shame for the female body."

Cindy Crawford Gave Her Daughter A Gift Most Parents Can’t

As touching as that mother-daughter moment is, and these two have had others, Playboy caught wind of the naked photos headline involving Cindy Crawford and decided to share their own touching tribute to her.

They shared several throwbacks from her July 1988 cover shoot with the magazine. It's a moving reminder of a simpler time.

Playboy points out in their tribute on their website that Crawford appeared on the cover of the issue in a pictorial called "Skinsuits," which was shot by legendary fashion photographer Herb Ritts.

She was 22 years old at the time. The shoot came early on in her career and followed her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut earlier that year. The rest is history.

Cindy Crawford became a household name, but more importantly, she gave her kids the gift of growing up in a house filled with her naked photos.

Check your pulse if you're not tearing up after that.