Cindy Crawford & Her Model Daughter Went Head-To-Head In Tight Dresses For Art & Film

The annual fundraising event hosted by the Los Angeles County Museum of Art known as the LACMA Art+Film Gala took place on Saturday evening. It was an opportunity for some of Hollywood to join together, hit the red carpet and wear expensive clothing.

But this event isn't about them. This is for a couple of things called art and film. Have heard of them? If I know anything, it's that these two could use a few more galas.

Who doesn’t enjoy an event where, among other things, a supermodel can go head-to-head with her daughter in dueling tight dresses in the name of art and film?

That's what went down on Saturday night between Cindy Crawford, 59, and her 24-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber. The two attended the event together and, as you can obviously see, the mother-daughter tension is through the roof.

If you're going up against the likes of Cindy Crawford, even at her current age, you have to bring your best with you. It doesn’t hurt that Kaia looks a lot like her famous mom and is a model herself.

Cindy Crawford Didn’t Say a Word, But Her Message Was Loud and Clear

It also doesn’t hurt that mom seems unfazed by it all. Her daughter is standing right next to her trying as hard as she can to hold her own and Cindy fires this off on social media the next day, calling her daughter "one of my favorite dates."

What a professional. Mom could have gone with a completely different approach to this, but she's been in the modeling game since the 80s and knows how to handle herself.

Reality TV moms would have clawed their daughters' eyes out.

That's not how Cindy Crawford conducts her business. She's the one who is one of the original supermodels. She's not chasing, she's being chased.

It's subtle, but the message here from one of the best to ever lace them up is there. She's built her legacy, it's not going anywhere, and nobody can take it away.

There are a lot of successful people in a lot of different walks of life who could learn from this head-to-head "battle," if you can really call it that.