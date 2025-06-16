Plastic Surgeon Pumps Brakes On Perfect Kylie Jenner Boob Job 'Bigger Implants, Bigger Problems'

The days of the stripper boobs are behind us, according to a New York plastic surgeon.

Kylie Jenner sent the internet into a frenzy earlier this month when she dumped out the details of what some are hailing as the perfect fake boobs.

TikToker Rachel Leary got it all started. She reached out and respectfully asked Kylie to hook a sister up with the details about how she got her boobs "to sit like that."

Kylie, being ever so generous, responded with specifics. She wrote back, "445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!!"

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

The secret recipe to two of the most famous boobs on the planet was now out. I'm sure appointments from suburban women looking for a new set went through the roof.

But hold up. Are Kylie's boobs too big? Is there such a thing as boobs that are too big? According to one plastic surgeon, the answer to both is yes.

He's not a go big or go home kind of professional. He's a "bigger implants, bigger problems" kind of doctor, and he wants to avoid those potential issues ahead of time.

He's Dr. Norman Rowe, a New York plastic surgeon, who thinks Kylie Jenner's 450 cc boobs are too big. He told The Sun, "Kylie, in my opinion, I think they're a bit too big. I rarely put in big. I always tell my patients - bigger implants, bigger problems, implants will drop."

Plastic surgeon believes that Kylie Jenner's perfect boobs will have to be done again at some point

Dr. Rowe added that he didn’t know exactly what technique was used for the reality star turned successful businesswoman, but warned that there will be a need for follow-up procedures due to the fact that they will eventually drop.

"Now you say, 'Oh, it's not much, it's only a pound.' But imagine for the next ten years. On your breast, it will drop. The larger the implant, the quicker it will drop and cause problems," he said.

For most women, the days of the giant 90s and 2000s breast implants, aka the stripper boobs, are gone - pour one out for a different time. Dr. Rowe is happy about that, adding that the women today just want to "get a little cleavage, look better in a sweater."

His advice: "Don’t go that big, unless you’re making $20 million on a pole." Why? Because there will be more work that needs to be done.

He said of Kylie Jenner, "She will need to do it. She's too young to not have them done [again]. She'll need them done in the next five or six years. She's skinny. Those are those implants are going to drop."

If you want to avoid complications down the road, go with something that gives you some cleavage and makes your boobs look better in a sweater. Or have some fun and live a little by pushing those problems of on a future version of yourself.