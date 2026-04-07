Is A Planned 'Naughty & Wild' Bachelorette Weekend With Nude Butler & Strippers Any Reason To Get Cold Feet?

A bride-to-be has a wild weekend planned for her bachelorette party. She's all in on the planning and has given her bridesmaids a list of demands that have her fiancé getting cold feet about going through with the wedding.

Is getting cold feet a reasonable response or is he just trying to find an excuse to call the wedding off? What could possibly be on the agenda that would make him second-guess tying the knot with the love of his life?

Unless, of course, she's not really the love of his life. So she's insisting that the entire weekend is "edgy, naughty and wild." That sounds like par for a lot of bachelor/bachelorette parties and or weekends.

He told the Daily Star that "She's told her three bridesmaids that she wants a male ‘butler-in-the-buff,’ alongside a male stripper." Who hasn’t requested a nude butler and a male stripper for their bachelorette party?

Occasionally, the party will go off the rails and the bride-to-be will fall in love with the entertainment. But that's not what we're talking about here. This is a woman he trusts, right?

He is planning to walk down the aisle with her in July, assuming his moment of cold feet and weakness doesn’t get the best of him. Maybe it's her demands for "a pub crawl, lesbian sex show and axe throwing" that have him feeling uneasy.

Is This Harmless Bachelorette Party Weekend Fun Or A Red Flag?

"I just don’t think any of this is funny or right," he added. "Where did she get these ideas from in the first place?"

She's about to spend the rest of her life with your boring ass. That's where she came up with these ideas. She has decades and decades of boredom staring her down, and she's trying to get wild one last time.

Can't the future mother of your children have one weekend? One weekend of a butler-in-the-buff and a male stripper. One weekend of a pub crawl, a lesbian sex show and axe throwing. This is the woman you love, isn’t it?

His plans for his bachelor party are slightly different. He plans to spend one day playing golf with his brothers. They'll grab some drinks and be home by 9 pm. For a guy getting cold feet, he certainly sounds like he's already a married man.

I wish them luck and I have a feeling they'll make it long enough to have kids before they divorce.