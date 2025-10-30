Pittsburgh Sports Radio Host Does The Honorable Thing & Pays Off Steelers Bet By Getting His Nipples Pierced

Some talk the talk. He pierced the pierce. The Steelers’ karma is officially safe

The worst thing any fan can do is bet on their team and not pay up when the bet doesn’t work out in their favor. Okay, maybe not the worst thing, but it's up there.

You're messing with the universe when you don’t pay up and asking for your team to be cursed. Look what happened to Florida State.

Remember the guy who boldly announced that he would "eat dog shit out of a red solo cup" if the Seminoles lost to Boston College? Instead of paying up, he went into hiding.

He was mocked by Pop-Tarts and the Florida State football program has never been the same. Don't be that guy. If you say you're going to do something, like pierce your nipples, if your team loses, for instance, you have to pay up.

I don’t make the rules here. This is a force at play much stronger than any one person. The universe doesn’t mess around.

The Curse of the Unpierced Nipples Has Been Lifted

The universe and a possible curse of the Pittsburgh Steelers is something that sports radio host Andrew Fillipponi didn’t want to test after tweeting out that he would get his nipples pierced if the Steelers lost to the Bengals a couple of weeks ago.

Credit to him for doing the honorable thing, although he really didn’t have much of a choice, by paying up and getting his nipples pierced. He didn’t want to be the guy that brought down his football team.

Fillipponi spared the Steelers the "curse of the unpierced nipples."

The "Oh no, look at me, I'm a pierced nipple guy now" look on his face still comes through despite his proud display of paying off the bet and heroically saving the franchise from devastation.

As if becoming a pierced nipple guy for your team wasn’t enough, Fillipponi turned the paying off of his bet into an opportunity to raise money to help fight breast cancer. A win-win-win for all.

The Steelers are safe from this curse, money was raised to fight breast cancer, and a Pittsburgh sports radio host made his dream of becoming a pierced nipple guy come true. This is the power of sports.