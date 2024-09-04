Pop Tarts Mocks Dude Who Said He'd Eat Dog Poo Over FSU Loss

It seems like the entire human population is on the hunt for one man.

He's the most wanted man on the face of the Earth, yet he committed no crimes: he is the Florida State fan who said he would eat dog s--t out of a red Solo cup with a spoon if the Seminoles lost to the Boston College Eagles.

Which they did.

Now, @321nole is on the lam — steering clear of any Solo cups and dog parks if he's smart, which he may not be; remember, he's in this predicament because he announced to the world that he'd eat feces — but things have gone from bad to worse for the guy because now he has Pop-Tarts dunking on him.

After last season's Pop-Tarts Bowl proved to be a real show-stopper, the iconic cellophane-wrapped breakfast pastry has been on a heater, and if you thought the social media folks running the Pop-Tarts Bowl X account would pass up an opportunity to goof on the man at the center of the biggest manhunt in college football since Connor Stallions definitely didn't go to that Central Michigan game.

I'm not going to lie: I'm a Pop-Tarts guy. I haven't had one in a minute because I made the mistake of looking at the nutrition facts (not great, guys; not great), but I'm considering going out and getting a box of Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers thanks to that tweet, at least once I figure out what the hell a "Pop-Tarts Crunchy Popper" is.

That was a five-star tweet, but if you're @321noles, you're probably sweating it pretty bad because once Pop-Tarts starts piling it on other snacks can't be far behind.

You know Bugles is just circling waiting for a moment to pounce.

Perhaps someday soon @321noles will emerge from the shadows, but until then, he's just going to keep taking shots from snacks.