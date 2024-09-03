Florida State Fan Who Promised To Eat Dog Poop If They Lost Is On The Run

A Florida State fan who tweeted he would eat dog poop if the team lost to an unranked Boston College this past weekend is being called out after deleting his social media accounts and going rogue.

"If Florida State loses to BC this weekend, I will eat dog sh*t out of a red solo cup with a spoon and post a video of me doing it," Twitter user @321Nole tweeted.

Those unfortunate words have come back to bite him like a rabid pitbull after the +16.5 favored No. 10 FSU Seminoles got wrecked by BC, losing 28-13 to start the season at a disappointing 0-2. To say it has been a long two weeks for FSU fans would be an understatement, as the fanbase is drowning in depression - not the best way to start off the new school year!

But at least none of them have to eat dog poop, something that this coward who has since deleted his social media account is running from. Oh, you wanted to be a smart aleck? Well, step up. A bet is a bet and if you were so desperate to go viral, time's up, actions have consequences, and it's time to follow through. There are rules, damnit.

Fortunately for our amusement, the Internet won't let him forget, and now you even have FSU fans saying that the team will be cursed if he doesn't follow through with the bet. Yes, that's right, we now have #PoopGate upon us and it's only Septemeber 3rd!

Even Scott Van Pelt called him out on last night's SportsCenter (Which I couldn't watch because of DirecTV, but that's a whole different story.)

SHOULD FAN FOLLOW THROUGH ON POOP BET?

Some on the Internet have doxxed the identity of @Nole321 but we aren't going to do that here. Instead, we just hope that he is peer pressured by his buddies so much that he follows through on his bet.

Do the right thing, Nole - you're the Seminoles only hope.

DO YOU THINK THE FLORIDA STATE FAN SHOULD FOLLOW THROUGH ON HIS DOG POOP PROMISE?

