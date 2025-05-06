Pirates Game Day Employee Fights Fan Who Was Allegedly Harassing PNC Park Worker - WATCH!

What in the hell is going on with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization on and off the field?

Just as the franchise was getting over the news of the fan falling from the right field stands and breaking his neck comes news that a Pirates game day employee ended up in a wild fight with a fan after Sunday's game.

According to KDKA, the worker confronted a fan who was allegedly harassing a female concession stand worker. A video of the incident shows the worker taking a swing at the fan while also taking off his belt to go after the fan. That worker has since been suspended by the club.

Now, to be fair, you'll also see the fan spit on the game day worker. Let's get to the action:

"We are aware of the unfortunate incident that occurred following the conclusion of [Sunday's] game between a PNC Park game day employee and a guest. The employee's behavior was entirely unacceptable, and he was immediately suspended. This incident is currently under further investigation," the Pirates said in a statement.

This is what a poverty franchise with 12 wins and an average of 16,577 walking through the gates of PNC Park looks like.

It's not clear what rock bottom looks like in Pittsburgh with Bob Nutting as the owner, but this has to be close to as bad as it can get.

Pirates fans react to the latest black eye to a franchise with plenty of fires burning