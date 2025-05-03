An 18 Water Cannon Pirate Ship Is For Sale And I Need Your Help Buying It

For anyone who has ever wanted to be the talk of the town (and social media), well, you are in luck my friend, or should I say, matey?

A Pittsburgh Craigslist listing has gone viral across social media after the owner of a replica pirate ship decided to put it up for sale. That's right - you or you and your friends can own a damn 40-foot-long PIRATE SHIP in the year 2025. Don't call it a midlife crisis, call it a wise economic decision! Seriously, this is a content creator's dream right here, and I'm not joking.

Oh, and if that wasn't enough - it comes equipped with 18 water cannons!

PIRATE SHIP IS ALL THE TALK ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Forget about dealing with psychopaths keying your Tesla, it's about time you took to the high seas, or your local lake! Or hell, just put it on wheels and move to Nashville or New Orleans and make it a pirate party boat for people to chug all the rum they can!

Talk about Pirate's Booty, am I right?

"The Dyer Pirate ship is 40 feet long and has a 13 feet beam. This 1966 diesel Dyer Pirate ship with 125 horsepower. The Dyer Pirate ship is made of fiberglass and can accommodate up to 35 passengers. This vessel comes equipped with anchor, battery, bilge pump, fenders, fire extinguisher as well as being equipped with compass, navigation lights, vhf," the listing reads.

A 125 horsepower engine is sure as heck better than having people use oars to row the boat (or is it?) and the rest of the amenities sound cool and all, too. But honestly, the guy had me when he simply wrote, "PIRATE SHIP."

And guess what, it's on sale! The owner has made the kind gesture to cut the price from $70,000 to $50,000! Last night, I immediately began texting my group chats and went on social media to see if anyone was interested in getting in on this with me. I figure it could be used as a summer house timeshare rental. I'm not even kidding.

SO MANY PIRATE BOAT POSSIBILITIES!

Turns out, I'm not alone as there are plenty of people on social media who are either having some laughs over the random boat, or seem to be 100% serious about buying it.

One person tweeted that she would "sure love that for a wedding present!"

While another said that he's "a known idiot, and this has me written all over it," before asking for the link to the Craigslist ad. Meanwhile, someone else said that they'd like to put their spouse on it and have her sail away, which seemed a bit intense - but hey, the pirate life, right?

Even Pittsburgh Pirates fans got in on the excitement, with one person saying you're "not a true fan unless you want this."

So, if anyone out there wants to either donate like $49,000 to me (I'm good for about a grand, don't worry) I guarantee you we will make 10x that in return once we start making content with it!

