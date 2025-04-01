Man Allegedly Vandalizes A Tesla, Gets Immediate Dose Of Karma: WATCH

A Pennsylvania man is in big trouble after allegedly vandalizing a Tesla.

There have been ongoing attacks against Tesla dealers and owners of the vehicle. The reason why is shockingly stupid.

It's all because Elon Musk owns the company and he's become a major target for unhinged liberals due to his role in President Donald Trump's administration.

Well, Chadd Ritenbaugh is learning a tough life lesson about consequences.

Pennsylvania man faces charges over Tesla vandalism.

Ritenbaugh faces charges of criminal mischief (M2), harassment (M3), harassment (S), and disorderly conduct (S) after he was allegedly filmed keying a Tesla with the shape of a Swastika outside of a Planet Fitness in Doylestown, PA.

He's also now the proud owner of an incredibly awkward interaction when the vehicle's owner confronted him.

The video is a must-watch. The man folded like a cheap tent once he realized the police were going to get involved.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

You can watch the incredible exchange below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's amazing how these people think they're so tough….right up until they're confronted or the handcuffs come out. Not so tough then, are they?

Instead of minding his business, Chadd now faces multiple charges for allegedly carving a Swastika on a Tesla.

How dumb of a person do you need to be to destroy someone's expensive private property because you don't like Elon Musk? Life can be hard. It's guaranteed to be a lot harder if you're an idiot.

A civilized society can't tolerate this kind of lawless conduct, and those guilty must be held responsible. The video of the confrontation is simply the cherry on top. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.