Large Texas Man Rams Mini 4-Wheeler Into Parked Tesla In Outrageous Video

A Texas man by the name of Demarqeyun Marquize Cox has been accused of a Tesla vandalism spree and was caught on video ramming one Tesla in particular in a truly ridiculous scene that led to the 33-year-old's arrest.

Footage of the incident shows Cox ramming his mini 4-wheeler into the Tesla's front driver-side door after spotting the vehicle in a parking lot outside of a Chinese restaurant in Texarkana, Texas.

While Cox only appears to have been driving the 4-wheeler a few miles per hour, according to the New York Post, he is 5-foot-2, 449 pounds, so speed isn't exactly needed for a man that size to cause some damage to the door of a vehicle.

Police were called to the area of Cox’s rampage after a second Tesla was damaged at a nearby Lowe’s. He was stopped by authorities just over a mile south of the Chinese restaurant as an officer recognized Cox from the video of him ramming into the Tesla.

Cox allegedly claimed to be a different person and provided a false name during his initial interrogation with police. He has been charged with felony criminal mischief resulting in damage between $2,500 and $30,000 and failure to identify, police announced.

Virita Carstaffin, the owner of the Tesla that was damaged outside of the restaurant, joined ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ and estimated that the damage done to her vehicle is worth between $2,700 and $3,500.

Cox's alleged actions come as damage is being done to Teslas around the country in reaction to Elon Musk's work alongside President Donald Trump.

"It's very horrible to know that you're either shopping or eating as I was, and you come out to see that your vehicle has been terrorized," Carstaffin said.

"The innocent bystanders that own these vehicles shouldn't be taken [hurt] by other people's feelings with politics."

US Attorney General Pam Bondi recently charged three instigators with "domestic terrorism" for alleged crimes, including setting fire to Teslas at dealerships.