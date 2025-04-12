Pink-Haired, Snot-Nosed Starbucks Baristas Are Protesting Donald Trump In Such A Silly Way

Great news for everyone today! Insufferable, disgusting, woke, virtue-signaling Starbucks has decided to protest Donald Trump because big bad ICE apparently deported a couple of employees who were here illegally.

You just saved yourself a burnt cup of coffee and $20. What a way to start the weekend! It's basically passive income. Thank you, Mr. President!

But seriously … just LOOK at this little protest the pink-haired baristas at Starbucks put on this week. All for the clicks. All for show. All for the pandering.

They don't know the first thing about any of this, but they pull crap like this because they live in TikTok world, which is a fairytale.

Hilarious:

Get 'em, Starbucks!

My God. It's perfect. "Stopped working for a few minutes." That'll show ‘em! Unless that makes your co-worker legal, I’m not sure what the goal is here? Beyond helping out the Dunks across the street, of course.

Which brings me to my next, most obvious point: Dunkin' Donuts (yes, I keep the Donuts in the name even though they tried to delete it) is so much better than Starbucks, it's laughable. Seriously, I don't understand how people drive down the road and see both options, and voluntarily choose Starbucks.

For starters, it cost a billion dollars more than Dunks. That's not even hyperbole. It's fact.

The coffee is also just gross. Nobody has ever said "I'd love a hot cup of Starbucks coffee right now." That's because it's bitter and disgusting.

You also have no clue how to order anything. This is, by far, the worst part about a Starbucks.

Because that place is run by a bunch of snobs, years ago they decided they would change up the measurement system literally used by every single restaurant in this country.

Small, medium or large. There. Simple. It's a universal language. But then you go to Starbucks, and it's the Wild Wild West.

Tall, grande, vente, short and trenta.

What the hell is trenta? Nobody knows. But Starbucks makes it an option.

Anyway, go out and enjoy Dunks this morning. Or, better yet, a local coffee shop downtown. They're gonna be more expensive, but at least they ain't a bunch of virtue-signalers.

Worse comes to worst, Wawa is always dependable.