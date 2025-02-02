Pickleballer's Favorite Part Of Competing In Australia 'No Kids And A Lot Of Bedroom Cardio'

We've seen the injuries suffered and the matches that end with violence, but we haven’t had a lot of feel good pickleball stories. That ends now.

The pickleball court is becoming increasingly lucrative and those who have turned the leisure weekend activity into a profession are becoming stars. There is none bigger than Tyson McGuffin and he drove that home on Saturday.

The former tennis player is competing in the Professional Pickleball Association and Major League Pickleball and, according to his website, is "consistently ranked in the top ten in all three divisions in which he competes (Men's Singles, Men's Doubles, and Mixed Doubles)."

He's intense, he's a winner, and as you'll see in a viral clip from his latest tournament, he's also funny. That's all you can ask for from a pro pickleball player and father of four.

Prior to adding to his trophy case in Australia on Sunday, McGuffin and his men's doubles partner Gabriel Tardio served up an incredible interview.

Tyson McGuffin's performance during this interview proves he's the face of pickleball

They were both asked what their favorite parts of being Melbourne are. Tardio answered first, and his Bolivian accent turned beaches into bitches.

That might have gotten more attention had his partner not gone over the top with his answer. McGuffin and his wife evidently didn’t bring their four kids along for the trip.

When the microphone came his way, McGuffin answered, "No kids and a lot of bedroom cardio."

What an interview. The increase in bedroom cardio without the kids around leading up to the finals is exactly what the doctor ordered.

McGuffin and Tardio ended up winning it and were crowned men's doubles champs. The secret to their success in Australia was the b&%ches and the bedroom cardio.

I told you this was a feel good story. Just a couple of guys doing what they love on their way to winning championships. It doesn’t get better than that.

Who better to represent the sport than a guy who is intense during play, looks the part of a star pickleball player, and knows how to create viral moments for your sport?

The answer is nobody. The sport of pickleball will go as far as Tyson McGuffin can carry it. We want more intensity, more tattoos, and more bedroom talk.