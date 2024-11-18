Lunatic Kicks Opponent In The Face, Knocks Him Out During Handshake After Losing A Pickleball Match

It was only a matter of time before people started knocking each other out on the pickleball court. You can't be the fastest growing sport in America without attracting some lunatics.

The kind of lunatics that get way too hyped up over a win then take that energy unnecessarily into the post-match handshake. Those types don't exist without the tank top wearing sore losers.

The overly hyped winner and sore loser met recently after a match and the interaction landed with one of them in concussion protocol. A video of the incident has gone viral.

In the short clip, which respectfully shows the knockout twice, the match comes to an end and Mr. Pre-workout yells, "Come on, let's go!" He then adds a "F*ck yeah!" as he arrives at the net for the handshake.

This is where it gets dicey. The losing side extends their paddles instead of their hands. I'm not sure if this is a weird pickleball thing, but the overly hyped winner ended up knocking a paddle out of one of the losers' hands.

He evidently knows he's that guy who has a hard time controlling himself, and he bent down to pick it up. The tank top wearing sore loser responded as one does in this situation. He kicked the guy in the face, knocking him out for a brief moment.

Ease up on the gas pedal while on the pickleball court, it's not that serious

The face kicker then casually strolls away as his partner looks on and the partner of the guy who got knocked out pushes him. Others step in as he appears to collect his belongs.

This match was over. Who knows if this was a sanctioned event or just a bunch of suburbanites out enjoying an afternoon?

In any case, the overly hyped guy and the sore loser need to take it down a couple of notches. It's pickleball, and you don’t need to be cranked all the way up to play it.