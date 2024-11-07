Phony Joe Scarborough Now Has A Problem With Egg Prices After Trump Won

Annnnnndddddd…they wonder why they lost.

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough was shocked, SHOCKED I tell ya, when he found out on air this morning just how expensive the price of eggs has become.

Please, I dare you to tell us you're not part of the Washington, elitist Establishment with a reaction like THIS:

AMERICAN'S STRUGGLE WITH INCREASING PRICES

"A few weeks ago, someone that was going to be voting for Kamala Harris came up to me and said, ‘Oh my God, Trump’s going to win,' and I asked, ‘Why do you say that?" the MSNBC host began before he said the person replied "I went to the grocery store and butter’s over $3!"

"I kind of laughed and said, ‘Well that’s kind of reductive, I said to myself and I told him ‘Good point!" Scarborough continued.

It was at this point that viewers truly took a grasp as to just how OUT OF TOUCH Joe Scarborough is, as his wife and co-host Mika Brzezinski corrected him and told him that the cost of butter was actually SEVEN DOLLARS, to which the former Florida Congressman was astonished.

"Butter is seven dollars?! Is it framed in gold?" Scarborough sarcastically and passively responded, only to then be put in his place by Mika once again, "It's seven dollars everywhere you go."

"Anyway, my point is this - the rent is too damn high and this guy was saying the cost of butter is way too high, and so I thought it was a bit reductive, but it ended up being the point. If you look at the cost of groceries, if you look at the cost of gas, if you look at the cost of things compared to four years ago, it was a very simple answer for working class Americans - things just cost too much," Scarborough continued, to which the rest of his panel was like "Uhh, yeah Joe. Duh."

JOE SCARBOROUGH IS CLUELESS

I have a question. How in the absolute heck is Joe Scarborough a morning news TV host on a political talk show and is THIS checked out with reality? Where have you been, Joey? How did more than 71 MILLION Trump voters know this, but you didn't? And it's not like Democrats aren't also feeling the pain in the grocery aisle as well.

While you sip your expensive wine and eat your ironically overly buttered mashed potatoes at your DC lobbyist-friend's events, tens of millions of Americans are trying to make ends meet. When's the last time you even went to a grocery store if you haven't bought eggs or butter, Joe?

This just goes to show what many of these people truly think about the average, hard-working American. They don't care about you, they would be the first ones on the Titanic life raft and would even bring their Louis Vuitton luggage before they'd allow you on board.

