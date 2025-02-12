Pete Hegseth Terrifies Terrorists With Just Three Words: WATCH

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth only needed a few words to put America's enemies on notice.

President Donald Trump ordered a massive strike on an ISIS leader in Somalia at the start of February. Footage of the strike was incredible.

Sixteen F-18s smashed a mountain region of Somalia in order to wipe out the ISIS leader and the fighters with him. Footage of the strike makes it hard to believe anyone survived.

Pete Hegseth sends blunt warning to America's enemies.

Just in case anyone thought America might back down after the massive strike and consider it a one-off, that could be a fatal mistake. The Sec. Def. is making it clear the United States military stands ready to execute any order that comes down to defend the homeland.

Hegseth only needed three words to put scumbag terrorists on notice while meeting with the press Tuesday:

"We will strike."

You can watch Hegseth's comments starting around 10:00 in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Deterrence is the greatest tool when it comes to keeping America safe. Peace through strength is a very real thing, and it's worked for a long time.

Bad people have to know that there are serious consequences for threatening and hurting Americans. If terrorists want to touch a single hair on the head of an American, then they should get an immediate introduction to the United States military.

Whether that's operators on the ground coming in on helicopters rocking night vision and rifles or fighter jets and bombers, it doesn't matter. Either way, I'm fine with it as long as justice is served and they're deleted from the planet.

The same goes for the drug cartels and any other threat out there. You don't have to want to get involved in every foreign issue in order to want a very strong military will to reach out and smack targets.

Props to Hegseth for making it clear the United States military will take care of business whenever it's necessary. It's music to my ears as a patriotic American who wants to see our citizens kept safe. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.