Pete Hegseth Crushes Ridiculous Military Double Standards, Is Big Win For America: DETAILS

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth drew a line in the sand when it comes to physical standards in the military.

Hegseth has vowed to return the military to its old ways and make sure it remains the greatest fighting force in the world.

He's still early in the job, but the Sec. Def. has certainly made good on his vows to pursue greatness.

His latest target?

Double standards.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Pete Hegseth drops the hammer on double standards in the military.

The military has long had different physical standards for men and women in the military. It never made sense to me and many others paying attention.

Bullets and bombs don't discriminate. They kill everyone the same, no matter your sex. The standards should be the exact same, and that's exactly what the rule will be moving forward.

"Different physical standards for men and women in the U.S. military have existed for a long time. BUT, there were also combat roles that were male-only. Then, under Obama, all combat roles were opened to men AND women. BUT, different physical fitness standards for men and women remained. Today at @DeptofDefense — we fix this. All combat roles are open to men and women BUT they must all meet the same, high standard. No standards will be lowered AND all combat roles will only have sex-neutral standards. Common sense," Hegseth announced Monday afternoon.

You can check out the viral message below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Service members - male or female - should be able to meet the same standards if they want to be in critical and elite jobs.

There's no room for error when dealing with life and death. People who can't meet the standards shouldn't be allowed into roles that require physical strength.

Making the standards the exact same isn't just a win for common sense, but it's also a smart idea for actually making sure only the best people possible get into the most specialized units.

Having said that, there are also a lot of people out there who simply have no idea what the hell they're talking about when it comes to women in elite roles. Specifically, roles in Special Operations.

Some people think women aren't already in those roles or that they shouldn't be in tip of the spear units.

Newsflash: There have been women in Tier One units for a very long time, and they're incredibly capable soldiers.

Don't take my word for it. The Army has admitted as much, and the men who have served with them have nothing but high praise. Yes, that even includes Delta Force - the world's most elite unit.

What do you think about Hegseth's decision to eliminate different physical standards? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.