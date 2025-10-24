Hegseth Drops Violent Footage Of Drug Boat Being Blown Up: WATCH

The United States military continues to strike drug boats in the war against the cartels.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth dropped new footage Friday morning of another drug boat being obliterated.

The United States government, President Donald Trump, Hegseth and the military are waging a massive and violent war against drug cartels.

So far, there have been multiple strikes on different drug boats, and the body count is being racked up. It's also happening as the United States is conducting a massive military build up near Venezuela.

The wheels of justice are certainly turning.

Pete Hegseth releases new cartel strike video.

Hegseth posted another drug boat strike video early Friday morning, and wrote the following on X:

"Overnight, at the direction of President Trump, the Department of War carried out a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Tren de Aragua (TdA), a Designated Terrorist Organization (DTO), trafficking narcotics in the Caribbean Sea. The vessel was known by our intelligence to be involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, was transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics. Six male narco-terrorists were aboard the vessel during the strike, which was conducted in international waters—and was the first strike at night. All six terrorists were killed and no U.S. forces were harmed in this strike. If you are a narco-terrorist smuggling drugs in our hemisphere, we will treat you like we treat Al-Qaeda. Day or NIGHT, we will map your networks, track your people, hunt you down, and kill you."

That is what I believe the kids like to call instant karma. You want to try to bring drugs into our great country to ravage our communities, then you can pay the price.

The price is getting a hellfire missile dropped on your head from a drone.

You'd think the people running these drugs would stop getting in boats and hitting international waters. I guess not. That means the United States will just keep blowing up boats.

It's about as cut and dry as it could ever possibly get. The biggest question is when things might kick off with Venezuela. That's something we should all be paying attention to.

