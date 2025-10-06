Trump Announces New Military Strike As Cartel War Rages: WATCH

President Donald Trump revealed he ordered another drug boat to be lit up in brutal fashion.

The United States military and Trump have unleashed a wave of attacks on drug boats linked to cartels. The boats blown up so far have all been tied to Venezuela.

Tensions with Nicolás Maduro's regime are soaring as the United States continues its military buildup in the Caribbean.

Now, it sounds like another boat is rotting at the bottom of the ocean.

President Donald Trump announces new cartel strike.

The President of the United States revealed over the weekend that the United States, once again, struck a drug cartel boat. This strike happened at some point Saturday, according to the billionaire real estate mogul.

"We did another one last night. Now, we just can't find any. It's the old story. We're so good at it that there are no boats," Trump said during a Sunday speech to the Navy at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia.

You can watch Trump's full comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As of publication, there has been no video released of the strike, but you can count on that likely happening in the near future.

The military, Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth have been very transparent when it comes to declassifying violent strike footage.

You can check out the glorious footage of the first strike that sent 11 TDA scumbags to the bottom of the ocean.

The time to eliminate this problem came a long time ago. It's only just now getting started, and I have no doubt there is a lot more coming. Mess with America, and our military will destroy you. Let that be a lesson to everyone, including the dictator in Caracas. What do you think about the strikes that are unfolding? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.