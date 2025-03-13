Pete Hegseth Shares Blunt Reality Check For Fat People In The Military

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is committed to making sure the military has the highest standards possible.

Hegseth has been on fire since being sworn in as America's latest Sec. Def., and he shows no signs of slowing down.

Whether it's putting our enemies overseas on notice, hyping up the troops or targeting the drug cartels, he's hitting all the right notes.

Pete Hegseth vows to maintain high standards in the military.

Hegseth took to X on Wednesday night to share a very simple message about standards in the military moving forward:

They will be high and it's that simple.

"Our troops will be fit — not fat. Our troops will look sharp — not sloppy. We seek only quality — not quotas. BOTTOM LINE: our @DeptofDefense will make standards HIGH & GREAT again — across the entire force," Hegseth tweeted while announcing a force-wide review of the military.

"We must remain vigilant in maintaining the standards that enable the men and women of our military to protect the American people and our homeland as the world's most lethal and effective fighting force. Our adversaries are not growing weaker, and our tasks are not growing less challenging. This review will illuminate how the Department has maintained the level of standards required over the recent past and the trajectory of any change in those standards," America's Secretary of Defense further announced.

Hegseth demanding the troops be in prime shape shouldn't surprise anyone. He's the same man who literally went through PT with Green Berets while visiting Germany.

The man was getting reps in before the sun was even up. Imagine former Sec. Def. Lloyd Austin ever doing that. My brain literally can't envision it.

Americans should demand our troops be in the best shape possible. The last thing we want is for our people to look like Russian pilots, who are seemingly all fat and out of shape.

At the same time, our most elite troops hardly look like roided out body builders. Delta Force commandos, while in elite shape, could pass for your local science teacher, and they're the deadliest men on the planet.

Let's hope Hegseth keeps rolling, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.