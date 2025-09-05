Pete Hegseth Drops Ice Cold Line About Killing Bad Guys: WATCH

The United States killed 11 narco-terrorists in an epic strike on a drug boat

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has a very simple message for bad guys threatening America:

Get right with God because your time on this planet is limited.

The United States military and President Donald Trump made waves this week when they vaporized a drug boat being operated by members of Tren de Aragua.

It's the first publicly known kinetic strike against a cartel, and the clearest sign yet that Trump isn't playing games when it comes to handling the threat posed by those scumbags.

Hegseth drops cold line about killing bad guys.

Hegseth leads the military as the Secretary of Defense, and he's clearly not losing sleep over killing bad guys. In fact, it sounds like there's a lot more to come.

"I'd say we smoked a drug boat and there's 11 narco-terrorists at the bottom of the ocean, and when other people try to do that, they're gonna meet the same fate," Hegseth said in a video shared by Fox News on Thursday night.

You can watch Hegseth's comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Inject this right into my veins. This is exactly what I want to hear from the Secretary of Defense. Playing soft with terrorists never ends well.

People who threaten America should be dealt with in the harshest way possible. Yes, that includes putting warheads on foreheads if necessary.

If people are going to poison our people with drugs, then send them to the bottom of the ocean before they can even get close to our shores.

No mercy. No surrender.

How do you want to see President Donald Trump handle the cartels? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.