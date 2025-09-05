Pete Hegseth Drops Ice Cold Line About Killing Bad Guys: WATCH

The United States killed 11 narco-terrorists in an epic strike on a drug boat

PublishedUpdated

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has a very simple message for bad guys threatening America:

Get right with God because your time on this planet is limited.

The United States military and President Donald Trump made waves this week when they vaporized a drug boat being operated by members of Tren de Aragua.

It's the first publicly known kinetic strike against a cartel, and the clearest sign yet that Trump isn't playing games when it comes to handling the threat posed by those scumbags.

Hegseth drops cold line about killing bad guys.

Hegseth leads the military as the Secretary of Defense, and he's clearly not losing sleep over killing bad guys. In fact, it sounds like there's a lot more to come.

"I'd say we smoked a drug boat and there's 11 narco-terrorists at the bottom of the ocean, and when other people try to do that, they're gonna meet the same fate," Hegseth said in a video shared by Fox News on Thursday night.

You can watch Hegseth's comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

Inject this right into my veins. This is exactly what I want to hear from the Secretary of Defense. Playing soft with terrorists never ends well.

People who threaten America should be dealt with in the harshest way possible. Yes, that includes putting warheads on foreheads if necessary.

If people are going to poison our people with drugs, then send them to the bottom of the ocean before they can even get close to our shores.

No mercy. No surrender.

Pete Hegseth dropped an incredible line about killing bad guys.  (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

How do you want to see President Donald Trump handle the cartels? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.