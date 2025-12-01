Pete Hegseth Brutally Trolls Nasty Terrorist-Loving Woke Snowflakes: PHOTO

Hegseth is taking the fight to terrorists in our hemisphere.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth dropped an absolute banger on X over the weekend.

Hegseth and President Donald Trump are taking the fight to narco-terrorists by vaporizing drug boats.

The Secretary of War has shared several videos of the boats being blown to bits. The footage is incredible and feels like old school GWOT footage.

Pete Hegseth trolls terrorist-loving woke losers.

You'd think blowing up bad guys wanting to poison and kill Americans would be pretty universally supported. However, that's not the case. There's a lot of complaining about the fact *CHECK NOTES* the military is being used to eliminate threats.

Things hit a breaking point when The Washington Post reported a double-tap strike might have happened on the first boat that was targeted.

If anyone thought Hegseth was going to slow down fighting bad guys, well, I can promise you that he's not.

He posted a hilarious tweet Sunday night of a fake "Franklin Story" (a classic series for kids) with the title, "Franklin Targets Narco Terrorists."

The fake book cover features Franklin with an RPG blowing up drug boats while riding in a Vietnam-era helicopter.

That's without one of the funniest tweets I've ever seen from a public official, and we all know it's going to melt woke snowflakes into a puddle. Imagine running cover for terrorists. It doesn't get any more anti-American than that. Hegseth is targeting and killing narco-terrorists, and he seems to be enjoying himself.

The Secretary of War also tweeted Friday that the strikes against terrorist targets were only just getting started.

Interesting tweet just days after Venezuela dictator Nicolas Maduro was declared the leader of a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

Props to Hegseth for trolling the losers in awesome fashion, and let's hope the pressure on the bad guys continues. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.