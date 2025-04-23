Pete Hegseth Hammers 'Woke Bullsh**' With Brutally Blunt Speech: WATCH

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth made it clear that wokeness won't be tolerated in the modern military.

Hegseth was tapped by President Donald Trump to lead the Pentagon, and the top priority is making the American military more lethal than ever before.

There are threats all over the place. Whether it's the cartels or a war with China - an event that will change the country - the military must be ready to confront and crush any enemy it faces.

*RELATED: Pete Hegseth Terrifies Drug Cartels With Just Seven Words: WATCH*

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Pete Hegseth draws firm line on wokeness in the military.

That means there's no time for woke nonsense like lesbian recruiting ads or worrying about if weapons of war are climate-friendly.

"No more social engineering. No more climate change worship. No more electric tanks. No more gender confusion. No more pronouns. No more excuses. No more quotas. No more woke bullsh*t that undermines commanders and command climates. We are laser-focused on our mission of warfighting," Hegseth said during a Wednesday speech at the Army War College.

You can watch Hegseth's comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I've said it before, and I'll continue to say it. The job of the military is to kill bad people. The military exists to crush our enemies.

End of story.

It's that simple. It's an organization whose entire existence revolves around killing and destroying any threat to America and our safety.

That's the reality of the situation. There's no room for anything that's not entirely focused on completing that objective. Woke losers might not like it, but that's the truth.

I can promise you the boys on Omaha Beach weren't worried about climate change as they ran towards beachhead bunkers and German machine guns.

Credit to Hegseth and everyone else that is pushing for extreme lethality to be the sole focus of the military. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.