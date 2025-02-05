Pete Hegseth Announces Major Military News That Will Terrify Bad Guys

Recruiting is trending in a very positive direction for the United States Army.

The US military has dealt with a recruiting crisis the past several years that has seen our forces try to manage a manpower issue.

The Army missed its recruiting goal by 25% in 2022 and 2023. That's a pretty serious problem seeing as how military planners are worried about direct conflict with China. Recruiting started improving in late 2024, and it appears it's now speeding towards success.

Pete Hegseth announces positive Army recruiting news.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth took to X Tuesday to announce that the Army had its best recruiting in 12 years in December 2024, and the good news doesn't stop there.

Army recruiting hit its highest number in 15 years in the month of January 2025.

To put it as simply as possible, the Army's recruiting crisis appears to be over, and that's bad news for our enemies. The days of struggling to get people to sign up appear to be a thing of the past.

Hegseth also hopped on X Tuesday to promote a new Army ad that doesn't feature any DEI. Instead, it features guys getting after it, which is kind of the entire point of the military.

The military's job is to kill the enemies of the United States and protect our citizens. It's not meant to be an organization for social experiments and wokeness.

Welcome to the new era of American military might. Let's hope the positive trends continue because we'll need them to deter any potential conflict. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.