PETA Nutjobs Call For Ridiculous Change To Mario Kart Video Game

PETA’s latest stunt: demanding a Mario Kart makeover — and fans are laughing them off.

Here we go with the PETA jerkoffs again.

Months after the extremists went after the White House for having an Easter egg roll instead of a potato roll for Washington D.C. kids, PETA is now going after Nintendo's "Mario Kart World" game.

The issue?

The cow in the game has a brass nose ring.

What's the issue? The nose ring.

Seriously.

"The brass ring in Cow’s nose glosses over real-world violence and cruelty to animals," Joel Bartlett of PETA wrote in a letter that was sent to Nintendo.

"That’s why we’re asking you to give this beloved bovine a small but meaningful upgrade: Remove the nose ring and let Cow race freely — without any painful reminders of the industries that treat animals like profit-making machines.



"Leave the rings to Sonic and let Cow breathe free!"

This isn't the first time PETA has complained about Mario games or the cow with the nose ring

In June, PETA lunatics noticed a video game clip where the cow appeared to be eating a big, juicy burger. "Umm Nintendo of America, is Cow really eating beef or are the burgers vegan? 🍔👀," PETA's crack staff wrote on Facebook.

"We’re ready to investigate and we'll use a blue shell if we have to."

In 2011, PETA was furious with Mario for wearing a tanooki suit in Super Mario games. "Tanooki may be just a "suit" in Mario games, but in real life, tanuki are raccoon dogs who are skinned alive for their fur. By wearing Tanooki, Mario is sending the message that it's OK to wear fur," PETA announced on its website.

The Internet Reacts To PETA's Latest Ridiculous Demand From Nintendo