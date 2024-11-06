Pet Pig Gets Hammered After Drinking Beer Found In The Garage

Let's head out to Colorado for a story about a pet pig and some leftover cases of beer in a garage. The story takes place on a hobby farm and involves a 7-year-old Juliana pig named Strawberry.

The owners of the farm had forgotten about the beer, which was placed in their garage after the Fourth of July, until a couple of months later when their pig, Strawberry, found it, drank it, and got drunk off of it.

Morgan Mullins, 33, from Gill, Colorado told Newsweek that they were alerted to Strawberry's late night adventure by the pig's "best friend," a duck who hangs out with her on the hobby farm.

"She enjoys going in and out of the house as she wants, but she mostly prefers outside," Mullins said, before adding that "the duck making a ruckus outside" late at night had gotten their attention.

"When we went out, we found all the empty beer cans, and then a very drunk Strawberry," she added. Naturally, Mullins pulled out her phone and started recording as she and her partner investigated the scene.

The pet pig bounced back quickly after her late night of drinking

The video, which has since gone viral on TikTok, shows the damage the pet pig did to the leftover beer. It also shows the pig drunkenly walking and includes the text overlay "Strawberry got into a case of assorted beers in the garage. She is so drunk."

The day after her drunken late night shenanigans, the pig was doing just fine. If she was even the slightest bit hungover, Strawberry wasn't showing it at all.

She was up and moving around as if she hadn't polished off a case of beer the night before. Impressive recovery skills for a first timer.

In fact, Strawberry enjoyed her first experience with alcohol so much that she was sniffing around the hobby farm the next day hoping that one of the many empties scattered around had some booze left in it.