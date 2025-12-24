Performing Plastic Surgery While Intoxicated Is Not Recommended, Texas Surgeon Accused Of Doing So Finds Out

The last thing you want when you show up for your mommy makeover is to find out that the surgeon has been tailgating before making their way to the operating room. It could lead to some undesired plastic surgery results to say the least.

A Texas plastic surgeon was arrested this week for allegedly performing an unnamed procedure on someone while intoxicated back in August. Whether he's accused of being drunk or on drugs is not known at this time.

Doctor Azul Jaffer, according to an indictment against him, put a patient at "substantial risk of harm." Despite the arrest and claims against him, his license with the Texas Medical Board is still active, according to ABC 13.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Obviously, that could change at any time. At least one of the hospitals in the Sugar Land, Texas area has suspended his privileges as a result of the investigation that led to Jaffer's arrest.

Look, you put a lot of trust in a plastic surgeon to not leave you looking like Frankenstein when you have a procedure done. Lopsided boobs or a tummy tuck gone wrong could ruin the experience. You're not asking for too much to want a sober surgeon.

Even Rock Star Surgeons Don’t Get To Work Under The Influence

There is a very slight chance that, much like a rock star who needs some booze or a hit of something to perform, a surgeon does his best work under the influence.

It's still not recommended, even for any rock star plastic surgeons out there, to arrive intoxicated for a procedure. It can’t happen. The medical board can't endorse such behavior.

Imagine the sort of results that a wild intoxicated surgeon-friendly set of standards would produce. The aftermath of some procedures are already horrific and that's with surgeons who aren’t facing claims of working while intoxicated.

This plastic surgeon is innocent until proven guilty, obviously.