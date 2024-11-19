Pentagon Admits Unnerving Number Of Unexplainable UFO Sightings

The government has no explanation for multiple UFO sightings.

As regular OutKick readers know, there are few subjects more interesting on the internet than chatter and discussions about whatever is going on up in the sky. It seems like everyone has a theory of their own, and the fact of the matter is, nobody seems to have a concrete answer.

A new report from the Pentagon's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office breaks down sightings, investigations and likely explanations.

There's just one big problem:

The report admits many sightings reported can't be explained.

Of the 757 reports looked into by the AARO from May 1, 2023 through June 1, 2024, the government has no explanation for 21 of them. Those sightings are listed as "undergoing analysis" while the rest are "closed," "pending closure" or "active archive."

"AARO determined 21 cases merit further analysis by its IC and science and technology (S&T) partners. Subsequent sections of this report include discussions of notable cases…AARO is working closely with its IC and S&T partners to understand and attribute the 21 cases received this reporting period that merit further analysis based on reported anomalous characteristics and/or behaviors. AARO will provide immediate notification to Congress should AARO identify that any cases indicate or involve a breakthrough foreign adversarial aerospace capability," the report states.

It's never a good thing when the government can't find an explanation for whatever might be flying around the sky.

This comes at the same time as a former Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program director Luis Elizondo indicated UFOs want to be seen and can do things no fighter jet can.

Again, it feels like there's a never-ending stream of information when it comes to UFOs and whatever might be going on.

