Former Government Official Makes Terrifying Claim About UFO Technology And Intent

Do UFOs/UAPs want to be discovered?

What is going on up in the sky? Nobody seems to know, but some in the government are trying to get to the bottom of it.

Do UFOs/UAPs want to be seen?

The House Oversight Committee held the "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Exposing the Truth" last week, and former Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program director Luis Elizondo appeared to indicate UFOs/UAPs want to be seen.

Elizondo said the following when asked about if there's been communication with "non-human life form":

"So the term communication is a bit of a trick word because there's verbal communication, like we're having now. The problem is you also have non-verbal communication. And so I would say definitively yes, but from a non-verbal, meaning when a Russian reconnaissance aircraft comes into US airspace, we scramble two F-22s, and we are certainly communicating intent and capability. I think the same goes with this. We have these things that are being observed over controlled US airspace, and they're not really doing a good job hiding themselves. They're making it pretty obvious. They have the ability to even interfere with our nuclear equities and our nuclear readiness."

Read that quote back to yourself, and it's impossible not to come away with one simple question:

Why would UFOs/UAPs want to be seen?

That's what Elizondo is clearly indicating, and that's pretty unnerving. Are they trying to signal something? Are they testing defenses?

But, wait! There's more. Let's see what Elizondo said about what kind of Gs these things can pull:

"Comparison, our best technology, the F-16, which is one… It's an older platform, but one of our most highly maneuverable aircraft, manned aircraft made by General Dynamics, can perform about 17 or 18 G-forces before you start having structural failure, meaning that the airframe begins to disintegrate while you're flying. The vehicles we're talking about are performing in excess of 1000, 2000, 3000 Gs."

So, we have UAPs that might want to be seen and unknown objects capable of pulling 3,000 Gs when an F-16 can do maybe 17 or eight.

Does that give you a nice warm fuzzy feeling? It definitely shouldn't. It should make you nervous as all hell.

Once again, we have more UFO/UAP information that simply does not add up, and none of it should make you feel comfortable.