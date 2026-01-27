Pennsylvania Public Officials Caught Getting It On In Public On A Beaver Street Sidewalk

Ohio Township is dealing with an unexpected scandal after two officials caught having sex on the sidewalk.

A couple of public officials in Ohio Township, Pennsylvania allegedly let the inviting romantic scenery of the sidewalk on Beaver Street in the borough of Sewickley get the best of them.

The two were spotted outside of a pizza restaurant getting it on right there on the sidewalk by a man and his two children, ages 9 and 13, at around 7 pm on December 28, reports WPXI.

Robert Huffmyer, 45, chairman of the Ohio Township Board of Supervisors, and Jenna Ging, 53, listed on the township website as a clerk for the police department, didn’t let being spotted ruin the mood.

They hopped into a black SUV and resumed their romantic evening while parked near the Sewickley police station roughly ten minutes away from the sidewalk spot they simply could not resist.

Unfortunately for the two romantics at heart, surveillance video made this more than a he-said, she-said situation. Police were able to confirm what was reported to them.

They say the video shows Huffmyer and Ging make their way behind the SUV, which was parked near the sidewalk, then proceed to engage in a sexual act on the sidewalk.

They had already left that Beaver Street location when the police arrived. They were found engaging in the same sexual act at the previously mentioned location near the police station.

When Small-Town Romance Meets Public Office and Poor Judgment

Normally, this level of perseverance is rewarded. They've both been slapped with indecent exposure and open lewdness charges instead. They're expected in court on February 3.

The folks in Ohio Township aren’t happy with them either.

Huffmyer, who is also affiliated with a local union and serves as vice president and lieutenant with the Ohio Township Fire Department, is listed on the township website as a married father of three.

"They’re held to a higher standard than your normal person. They’re representing the community," one person, evidently not a romantic, told WPXI.

Another said, "You should just be fired."

Perhaps the people of Ohio Township aren’t familiar with the power of romance, which, in my opinion, is the real tragedy that has been exposed here.