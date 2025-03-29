Pat Sajak Returning to Wheel of Fortune?!

Less than a year after passing the wheel to Ryan Seacrest, Pat Sajak is set for one final spin on the show he helped build for over four decades.

Beginning on April 30th, Sajak will be hosting the Wheel spin-off series "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune," as contestants will compete for a $1 million prize for a charity of their choice, according to a press release from the show.

SAJAK WILL HOST ‘ONE FINAL SPIN’ STARTING APRIL 30TH

Contestants will include Josh Gad, Regina Hall, Ellie Kemper, Justin Long, Joe Manganiello, Katharine McPhee and many more as Sajak will once again be spinning and conversing with the celebrities throughout the game show. The return is sure to be bittersweet. However, it will only be for a short period of time, as Sajak's role in Celebrity Wheel of Fortune will only last for one week.

Across social media, viewers were very excited to hear the Sajak news, especially as new Wheel host Ryan Seacrest has had his issues and plenty of complaints since taking over the show. Wheel fans, of course, are rather diehard if you would, and they don't like the rules or gameplay being messed with, especially after all these years.

Seacrest has been ridiculed for a number of blunders, but one of the biggest criticisms came for allowing contestants sometimes to solve the puzzle despite pronouncing the words wrong, a big "no-no" for Wheel fans.

Fortunately for viewers, they will get one last Final Spin from Sajak in about a month from now.

Hopefully, Seacrest is watching as well to get some tips on how to host the show better when the GOAT Sajak returns.